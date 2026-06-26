Drury Hotels, a leading service-oriented hospitality company with more than 150 hotels in 30 states, announces the opening of the first Drury Plaza Hotel in the Tampa Bay area. The Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon, the seventh Drury Hotel in Florida, features 210 guest rooms, flexible meeting space, on-site dining, Drury’s award-winning customer service and best-in-class amenities.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon is located off I-75 at 802 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa, just east of downtown Tampa. The new hotel is a short drive to the Tampa Riverwalk, Busch Gardens, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa Convention Center, and it is close to Tampa International Airport and Port Tampa Bay. Hotel guests enjoy free hot breakfast; Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback, featuring dinnertime snacks and drinks; and Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.

“We are excited to be a part of the Tampa Bay community and welcome guests to our newest Drury Plaza Hotel in Florida,” said Chuck Drury, CEO of Drury Hotels. “The new hotel in Brandon makes it easy for travelers to enjoy all of the entertainment, dining, shopping, sports, and culture the Gulf Coast offers. Our team is eager to deliver the warm, award-winning hospitality our guests have come to expect when staying with Drury.”

The new Drury Plaza Hotel fills a need for local small to mid-size meeting options with versatile event spaces and the value-driven Meetings with More program. Tampa’s business and group travelers will appreciate the hotel’s top-rated amenities and more than 2,400 square feet of flexible meeting space — including two rooms that can accommodate up to 300 attendees.

The new Drury Plaza Hotel features 210 guest rooms, offering queen, king, and suite accommodations. The hotel’s wide range of amenities includes 24-hour business and fitness centers, an outdoor pool and spa, and parking options for overnight guests. Guests can enjoy a variety of on-site dining options, including complimentary hot breakfast, evening popcorn and soda and dinnertime snacks and beverages at Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback; the Kitchen + Bar, a late-night dining option open late every night in the lobby, which offers casual dishes, quick bites, handcrafted cocktails and other beverages; and the guest market and 24-hour coffee service in the lobby.

The opening of the Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon comes amid the company’s recent expansion in Florida, including the May 2026 opening of the Drury Inn & Suites Destin Miramar Beach and the recently opened Drury Plaza Hotel Tallahassee (2024) and Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando – Disney Springs Area (2022). The new hotel in Tampa will employ 65 full-time and part-time team members, with general manager Ian Gallaher leading the team.

For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, visit https://jobs.druryhotels.com/.