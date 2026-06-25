SESCO Cement officially opened its new cement import terminal at Port Redwing in Gibsonton, marking a major investment in Tampa Bay’s construction supply chain and regional infrastructure network.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 9, at 6035 Diana Toledo Almeida Road and included SESCO Cement leadership, Port Tampa Bay officials, State Representative Michael Owen and representatives from the construction and maritime industries.

The 14-acre facility includes nearly 100,000 tons of storage capacity and is expected to become the largest cement terminal in Florida upon full build-out, creating a major new gateway for construction materials serving one of the nation’s fastest-growing states.

The terminal features what the company describes as the largest wheel-mounted cement ship unloader currently in operation, along with an advanced mobile conveyor system designed to efficiently move materials from ships to storage and distribution networks.

SESCO Cement CEO Rick Van Eyk said the project represents years of investment, engineering and collaboration.

“As a key partner in the region’s construction and infrastructure supply chain, SESCO Cement plays an important role in supporting continued growth across West Central Florida and reinforcing Tampa’s increasing importance as a gateway for global construction materials,” Van Eyk said.

The terminal is strategically positioned to serve Florida’s major construction markets through maritime shipping lanes, interstate highways and rail networks. SESCO expects to move significant volumes of cement, supplementary cementitious materials and aggregates through the facility.

A custom-designed ship unloader arrived in Tampa earlier this year following a 25- day voyage and was assembled locally after nearly two years of engineering and design work.

“Port Tampa Bay is proud to welcome SESCO Cement as an operating partner,” said Raul Alfonso, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Port Tampa Bay. “This terminal strengthens our position as a key hub for construction materials and underscores the vital role Port Tampa Bay plays in supporting infrastructure needs for Florida’s more than 23 million residents.”

SESCO Cement, established in 2014, operates a network of cement terminals serving construction, manufacturing and distribution customers across the United States.

Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest seaport by tonnage and land area and serves as a critical gateway for construction materials, energy products and international trade.