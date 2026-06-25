By Ella Baroni

For more than seven decades, the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club has been making a lasting difference in the Brandon community through volunteer service, fundraising efforts and outreach programs. Founded in 1955, the organization is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and is dedicated to improving the lives of others through hands-on service and community support.

Leading the club is second-year President Mylisa Cartmill, whose passion for helping others reflects the organization’s mission. Cartmill proudly embraces the club’s motto: “We don’t sit, we don’t stand, we SERVE.” Whether she is organizing community projects or rescuing French bulldogs in need of loving homes, she is committed to making a positive impact.





A third-generation Floridian who grew up in Brandon, Cartmill has deep roots in the community she serves. Her dedication to helping others and creating positive change inspires fellow members and encourages more women to become involved. Looking ahead, she hopes to expand the club’s membership and continue strengthening its presence throughout the Brandon area.

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club provides women with opportunities to give back, develop leadership skills and build meaningful friendships while serving their community. The club meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the historic Brandon Woman’s Club clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. Members pay annual dues, and women interested in joining are encouraged to attend a meeting and learn more about the organization’s mission and impact.





For women looking to make a difference, the Brandon Junior Woman’s Club offers an opportunity to turn compassion into action. As Cartmill and her fellow members continue their work, they prove that when women come together with a shared purpose, they have the power to create meaningful change in their community.

For more information, visit www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.