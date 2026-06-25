The grand opening of Florida’s first Better Blend location, Better Blend Brandon, was celebrated with fanfare on June 6. The celebration included free smoothie bowls for a year for the first 25 customers, half off smoothie bowls for the next 75 customers, free samples, a raffle for a food truck event and a grand prize raffle with a total value of over $1,000.

Owners Mike and Hillary Faustini are long-time residents of Riverview. Hillary was born and raised in Brandon. Their reasons for bringing Better Blend to Florida are two-fold. Mike was searching for healthy low sugar, high protein food options as he was improving his health. Hillary was looking for a meaningful job that she could do while raising her kids, Skyleigh and Brody, and caring for her sister Hope who has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal autistic.

“I was looking for a healthier lifestyle and Hillary was looking for a job. We found Better Blend and we saw that it is a family run business, as well. That really resonated with us. We tried their products and we fell in love with them,” Mike said.

“We have custody of my sister. It’s important to me to take good care of her. When I was looking for a job, Mike was like, ‘What can we do together that we will enjoy?’ That’s when we found Better Blend,” Hillary said.

Better Blend smoothies are made with high-quality protein, organic stevia, zero added sugar and 13 essential vitamins and minerals. The menu also includes acai bowls, protein bowls and snacks. Mike’s current favorite menu item is the Acai Power Bowl. Hillary’s is the Orange Creamsicle Blend.

Better Blend was founded by Issac Hamlin in 2018. A college rugby athlete, Hamlin was inspired to find a better way to fuel his game. He was in Brandon for opening weekend.

“Opening our first Florida location in Brandon is incredibly special for us, and it makes it even more meaningful to do it alongside the family. They genuinely care about their community and share our belief that small, everyday choices can make a big difference in people’s lives,” Hamlin said.

Better Blend Brandon offers catering, has a food truck for events and is located at 955 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. For more information and to see its menu, visit www.betterblend-smoothies-bowls.com.