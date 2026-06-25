Thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ongoing partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough, two local families received the keys to the very homes Buccaneers players helped build during the 2025 Holiday Home Build with the Bucs.

Habitat and the Bucs teamed up on June 12 to celebrate the home dedications for Ami Garcia and Raul Johnson. The event highlighted the completion of the affordable, storm-resilient homes in Habitat’s Windhorst Commons community in Brandon, which was made possible through hands-on service from Bucs players, staff, community partners, Habitat volunteers and the future homeowners themselves.

Ami Garcia is a hardworking single mother of four daughters — Jadalyn (15), Janelidee (11), Nyree (10) and Angelisa (3) — who has overcome significant hardships while working to provide stability for her family. She currently lives in overcrowded and unsafe conditions in a deteriorating mobile home with mold, structural damage, unreliable electricity and air conditioning, and exposed wiring. Despite these challenges, Ami, a machine operator at B&M Precision, remained determined to provide a safe place where her daughters could grow and thrive.

Raul Johnson was inspired to apply for Habitat’s affordable homeownership program after seeing its impact on his family. His niece has been a Habitat homeowner for seven years, and his daughter is currently in the program. He previously lost his job during the pandemic and was unemployed for nearly two years, creating significant financial hardship as rent and living costs continued to rise. He now works in food service at LCS Community and is focused on rebuilding stability.

Like all Habitat homeowners, both families partnered in the homebuilding process by completing sweat equity hours alongside volunteers and purchased their homes with affordable mortgages designed to fit their budgets.

The ceremony also recognized a Buccaneers player for his exceptional commitment to the project. Tight end Devin Culp will receive Habitat’s Theology of the Hammer Award, which honors volunteers who exemplify Habitat’s mission through service. Culp made significant contributions during the Holiday Home Build, and he also serves on the Buccaneers Player Impact Board, which helps guide the team’s community engagement efforts.

Windhorst Commons is a 23-home Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough neighborhood designed to address the growing need for affordable, disaster-resilient housing in Hillsborough County. The development reflects lessons learned from recent hurricanes and incorporates construction materials and practices to better protect families in future storms. The remaining homes in the community are all expected to be completed by early 2027.