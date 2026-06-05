“Precious treasure remains in the house of the wise. But the fool devours it.” — Proverbs 21:20.

I am no expert in either architecture or design, but there is something about Orlando’s ‘The Mall at Millenia’ that grabs me. I especially appreciate the way the light interacts with the space and the glass and the steel and the other materials.

The other thing about Millenia is the crazy concentration of classy, expensive, exclusive and beyond-expensive stores. All the major design labels, all the unaffordable jewelry and watches and handbags and perfumes, all the top-tier anchor department stores.

Just for fun, we wandered into Banana Republic. I picked out a pair of pants, a nice comfortable shirt, a light linen jacket and a pair of casual shoes. It was a relaxed and classy outfit but came in at well over a thousand dollars!

I am not denying this is high-quality clothing. But no, of course I didn’t buy any of it! Regardless, we enjoyed sauntering around, window shopping and people watching, trying to decide if the couple who actually did purchase merchandise at the Banana Republic were also the ones who pulled up to valet parking in the Bentley.

We did make one purchase — it was a sandwich at the Chick-fil-A in the food court.

The verse from Proverbs talks about the difference between good stewardship and letting our resources go to waste (it’s a useful prelude to Christ’s teachings around abundant life). Not just money but also our talents and gifts and blessings. The sad thing about the character in the latter half of the proverb is how they don’t realize that — if they are thoughtful and faithful — they can enjoy their blessings without losing them, and be generous too.

This is the invitation of the gospel. Not to asceticism but to abundance, abundance within the framework of faithful, generous, reasonable, Christ-centered living.

“Do good, be rich in good works, generous, and ready to share, thus storing up for [your]selves the treasure of a good foundation for the future, so that [we] may take hold of the life that really is life.” — 1 Timothy 6:18-19.

The life that really is life! — DEREK