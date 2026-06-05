Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this Independence Day, Saturday, July 4, along the Tampa Riverwalk in partnership with the City of Tampa at Liberty by the Bay, one of Tampa Bay’s largest Fourth of July celebrations. Enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors, the Tampa Riverwalk’s signature Boat Parade and Water Ski Show, a spectacular 250-drone light show honoring America’s 250th birthday and fireworks.

Guests can enjoy live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors, the Tampa Riverwalk’s signature Boat Parade and Water Ski Show, a spectacular 250-drone light show honoring America’s 250th birthday and a dazzling fireworks display over the Hillsborough River. The event offers something for all ages and provides a memorable way to celebrate the nation’s historic milestone. Boat registration is open now.

Boat registration is open now. Register your boat for $20.26 in honor of 2026 and America’s 250th celebration. Registration is required to participate in the boat parade.

Registration includes an invitation to the Captain’s Party, boater swag bag, registration numbers, registered boater pennant flag, fireworks viewing, a chance to win the Most Patriotic Trophy and a chance to win other prizes.

Businesses and organizations interested in supporting this landmark community event are encouraged to explore sponsorship opportunities. Interested in sponsoring Fourth of July activities? Email info@thetampariverwalk.com.

For the additional information about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://thetampariverwalk.com/file_download/inline/ce59b7dd-3614-4dc2-8f14-c4fe639cb246.