New traffic patterns are in place on South Kings Avenue:

All lanes of the South Kings Avenue and Bloomingdale Avenue intersection will be open, including dedicated turn lanes.

At Ronele Drive, southbound traffic lanes will be reduced and shifted to the east side of the road to approximately Buckhorn Creek Road.

Northbound traffic lanes will also be reduced in this area.

Dali Drive will be open.

This lane shift is expected to be in place for approximately five weeks. Please follow the speed limit and use caution when navigating new traffic patterns. For more information on the pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.