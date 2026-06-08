Residents across the Tampa Bay area are asked to share their flood experiences and concerns to help inform the inaugural Tampa Bay Coastal Master Plan. An initiative of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, the Coastal Master Plan is a regional flood resilience plan that will catalyze efforts to reduce flood risks for Tampa Bay’s vulnerable communities and habitats.

The plan, which will be completed in 2028, takes a regional approach to resilience that allows for understanding of shared risks beyond jurisdictional boundaries, coordinated investments, prioritization of projects based on regional benefits and increased competitiveness for state and federal funding. Jurisdictions in Citrus, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties have joined as partners in the plan’s development.

The Tampa Bay Coastal Master Plan will focus on nature-based solutions that use or mimic natural processes to reduce flood risks and enhance habitats. The types of flooding addressed will include sea level rises, minor storm surges, high tides and rainfall-related flooding.

“Community members play an essential role in the Tampa Bay Coastal Master Plan. This plan will be data-driven, but it must also reflect local needs and priorities,” said Alana Todd, the plan’s project manager with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

To inform the plan’s development, the Coastal Master Plan team wants to understand citizen flood experiences. Visit www.coastaltampabay.org to take a short survey about your flooding experience, learn more about the plan and check out the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council’s upcoming events calendar for more ways to get involved.

The survey deadline is Wednesday, June 10.

“Dozens of local governments, community groups, and many other important entities are actively supporting this effort. By working together, the Tampa Bay region can achieve greater resilience to rising flood threats and we can improve our safety and quality of life,” said Wren Krahl, executive director of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

You can find out more about upcoming events and ways to get involved by checking out the plan’s calendar of events at www.coastaltampabay.org/get-involved/events.