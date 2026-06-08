Residents on social media and in contact with the project team are asking why lanes on Boyette Road are closed if crews are not yet working. There are several reasons, but the most important reason is safety.

Crews are working at night for several nights to close the westbound lanes of Boyette Road in phases to keep motorists and workers safe while traffic signals are moved, installed or retimed. They are also restriping travel lanes and placing barricades and barrels for the new traffic pattern. Closing the lanes in phases allows Hillsborough County and the project team to monitor the new traffic pattern and make adjustments before construction begins.

While it may look like nothing is happening during the day right now, residents should know that the project team has carefully planned each segment of construction to ensure a safe traffic plan and a safe construction zone.

Site preparation is an important part of that plan. Once the westbound lanes are fully closed, crews will:

Trim or remove trees from the right-of-way or construction easements.

Deliver 25-foot segments of 4.5-foot-diameter pipe to the area.

Deliver heavy machinery to the area, including excavators, dump trucks, trench boxes and more.

Excavate small areas to confirm the locations of utilities beneath the roadway before major excavation occurs.

Install dewatering systems.

Remove asphalt and install the new pipeline.

Once pipeline installation begins, the contractor will work in a rolling operation with three sections:

The forward section will provide space for materials and safety.

The middle section will be active construction.

The trailing section will be restored with a temporary drivable surface.

Tampa Bay Water knows construction is disruptive and is working as fast as possible to install this pipeline to serve Hillsborough County’s needs by the end of 2028. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.