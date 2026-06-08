Beginning as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, June 15, Victoria Street will be closed to through traffic between Limona Road and North Parsons Avenue for South Hillsborough Pipeline open-trench construction.

Before construction begins, crews will be in the area trimming and removing trees. A certified arborist will oversee all tree activities, and efforts will be made to preserve trees where possible.

Work will begin at Limona Road and progress eastward in phases. Victoria Street will remain open to local traffic only from Limona Road to Parsons Avenue but will be closed to through traffic. Construction on Victoria Street is expected to continue through early December, barring unforeseen conditions. The contractor is working to get past Brandon High School before the school year starts in early August. During this time:

Through traffic on Victoria Street will be detoured using Parsons Avenue, Brandon Boulevard, North Hilltop Road, Limona Road, Bates Street and Mook Street.

Meade Street, North Kings Avenue, North Knights Avenue and North Moon Avenue will be accessible for local traffic only until active construction approaches. These roads will be closed at Victoria Street when pipeline construction approaches these intersections.

When crews are working just east of Limona Road, residents should access the neighborhood via North Parsons Avenue or Amana Avenue.

The contractor will make efforts to keep sidewalks on Victoria Street open. If a section must be closed for safety reasons, a pedestrian detour will be put in place.

Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.