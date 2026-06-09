Not all heroes wear capes—some drive ambulances!

During an emotional EMS Week ceremony, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital presented its prestigious Lifesavers Award to the heroic crew of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s Rescue 7/A. Their quick thinking and critical decision-making directly saved the life of a local teenager.

The story began when Caddie Shell, a sophomore at Bloomingdale High School, suddenly collapsed during golf practice after experiencing what she described as the worst headache of her life. While transporting her to the hospital, the paramedics made a rare and crucial decision: they called in a pediatric stroke alert before even arriving at the emergency room.

This advanced warning gave the ER doctors precious time to prepare for what turned out to be a massive brain bleed caused by a ruptured AVM (arteriovenous malformation). Thanks to the seamless coordination between the first responders and the hospital medical team, Caddie was rushed into emergency surgery.

Months later, after multiple procedures and ongoing therapy, Caddie is making incredible progress. Her family returned to the hospital to look these first responders in the eye and say a heartfelt thank you.

Key Highlights:

The Lifesavers Award: Honoring Rescue 7/A for their extraordinary service during EMS Week.

A Critical Decision: Why triggering a pediatric stroke alert in transit was the turning point in saving Caddie’s life.

An Emotional Reunion: Caddie and her family personally thank the paramedics who answered the call.

The Power of Community Care: Showcasing the vital link between Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.