Brace yourself for the ultimate Arctic adventure!

SeaWorld Orlando’s highly advanced, immersive flying theater is officially back and better than ever! Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice has officially reopened, taking guests on a deeper, more thrilling journey into the frozen north.

This cutting-edge attraction seamlessly blends real-world footage captured in remote polar regions with a next-generation motion system. You’ll feel the breath-taking sensations of soaring, diving, and gliding through magnificent icy landscapes alongside wild polar bears and towering glaciers.

What’s new in this updated version? SeaWorld has introduced brand-new story elements, dramatic volcanic environments, and enhanced visual effects designed to completely blur the line between simulation and reality.

The adventure doesn’t stop when the flight ends! Once the ride concludes, guests walk directly into real-world animal habitats, getting an up-close look at beautiful beluga whales and majestic walruses.

Check out the video to see what awaits you inside one of SeaWorld Orlando’s most technically ambitious attractions yet!

Key Attraction Highlights:

Next-Gen Flying Theater: Immersive motion profiles that simulate real flight physics.

Fire & Ice Elements: New volcanic environments contrasted against massive polar glaciers.

Real-World Polar Footage: Breathtaking, authentic visuals filmed directly in remote arctic regions.

Animal Habitat Integration: Walk straight from the ride into the home of beluga whales and walruses.