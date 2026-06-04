Time was when the tremendously popular midsize Altima ruled the roost. But with SUVs and crossovers taking over, the sedan’s time has passed. Undoubtedly, the Nissan Rogue with a cozy, well-damped ride has slowly but surely caught up with the youth and their active lifestyles. Now, this compact SUV is the Japanese carmaker’s top-selling vehicle in the United States, and rightly so.

For 2026, the powertrain maintains its status quo with a 1.5-liter DOHC intercooled and turbocharged engine developing 201 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 225 pounds-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is coupled with a continuous variable transmission, which can be noisy at times. The electric power rack-and-pinion steering conveys a solid on-center feel, willing to change directions when hustled along the road. An independent strut with coil springs makes up the front, while the rear is equipped with a multilink suspension. The all-wheel-drive system distributes torque evenly to the wheels irrespective of road conditions. Drive modes available are eco, auto, sport, off-road and snow.

Ensconced on the unibody-type structure is a V-motion black grille with mesh, and LED headlights and daytime running lights. Offered at no extra cost on the Rock Creek trim are dual auto AC, 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment controls, eight-way driver and four-way front-passenger power and heated seats, quilted leatherette seats and shifter, a D-shaped tilt/telescopic steering column, push-button start, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a center console pass-through. Ingress and egress are effortless with the 60/40-split rear seat, which, when folded, ekes out 74.1 cubic feet of space. And passenger volume is an admirable 105.4 cubic feet. Need to haul extra luggage/belongings? The tubular roof rack capacity can hold up to 220 pounds of weight. That this is the off-road capable and adventure-ready Rock Creek model is evident from all-terrain 17-inch tires, hands-free power lift gate, all-season cargo area protector/floor liners, and lava red accents on tires, roof rack, seats, front fascia and seat back rests.

The dual front and side airbags, front-center airbag, side curtain airbags for both rows, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, antiskid system, front-seat active-head restraints, rear cross-traffic alert, front/rear crumple zones, hill start assist, blind-spot warning, lane-departure warning, auto emergency brake with pedestrian detection, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system are standard. Looking into the future of autonomous transport, the ProPilot Assist helps drivers to maintain their lane and set vehicle speed and distance to a car ahead.

Listen up, all you younger and urban SUV buyers. Nothing beats the Rogue in usefulness, functionality, respectable fuel-economy figures and value. In fact, it is one handy ‘Rogue’ you want to keep by your side, or, in this case, parked in the garage.