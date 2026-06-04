By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

When someone becomes the victim of a crime, their life can change in an instant. In those painful moments, our office works hard to provide support and compassion as we seek justice. It’s why we held our first-ever ‘Advocacy Day’ during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in April.

We brought together victim advocates, survivors and community partners from across our region to strengthen the network of care that helps victims and their families rebuild. The event focused on healing and hope as attendees heard from our keynote speaker, Lisa Mae, who miraculously survived an abduction and assault by serial killer Bobby Joe Long. In an ultimate story of survival and triumph, she shared how she turned her pain into purpose by becoming a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy in order to help victims.

Attendees also heard from sexual assault survivors, specialists in critical incident stress management and even got to partake in a short trauma-informed yoga session. And no event is complete without a visit from Lorne the Courthouse Facility Dog, where participants got to see firsthand the power of animal-assisted intervention.

Their stories were a profound reminder that victim advocacy is not only about services but also about restoring hope when it is needed the most. While seeking justice is my top priority as state attorney, supporting crime victims is just as important. From launching our first-ever Victim Toolkit to connect individuals to vital resources to creating this meaningful Advocacy Day event, I will remain committed to ensuring that no victim feels forgotten or alone.

Throughout the week, our victim advocacy team also created a moving art installation in our lobby featuring the word “STRONG,” filled with colorful ribbons representing different types of crime. It stood as a visible reminder that while every victim’s story is different, each deserves to be heard.

Every day, victim advocates, prosecutors and support staff walk alongside individuals during some of the darkest chapters of their lives. They offer strength and reassurance. And we will continue to do so not only during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week but every single day.