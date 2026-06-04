Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that the Newsome High School Army JROTC Coed Raider Team has earned national recognition after winning first place in the Masters Elite Division at the United States Army Cadet Command National Raider Competition, defeating more than 4,000 cadets from across the country.

The team’s victory marks one of the highest honors achievable in a high school JROTC Raider program and is considered a rare accomplishment nationwide.

Often described as the high school equivalent of the U.S. Army’s elite Ranger competitions, the National Raider Competition is a physically and mentally demanding, military-style athletic challenge. Hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command, the event tests cadets in team-based events, such as endurance running, obstacle courses, rope bridge construction, rescue scenarios and strength-based challenges, designed to build leadership, teamwork and resilience.

Newsome High School competed in the Masters Elite Division, the competition’s most advanced level, which is reserved for the nation’s top-performing JROTC Raider teams.

“This extraordinary achievement reflects the dedication, discipline and teamwork of these cadets, as well as the outstanding leadership of their instructors,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Winning at this level is a testament to the strength of Newsome High School’s JROTC program and the commitment of our students to excellence.”

The Army JROTC Raider program emphasizes physical fitness, mental toughness, leadership development and service, preparing students for success both in and beyond the classroom.

To learn more about the JROTC programs at HCPS visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.