By McKenzie Brown

The Learning Experience (TLE), a preschool and daycare center in Lithia, is joining more than 300 locations nationwide to spread joy and help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses. The initiative, ‘Let’s Grant Wishes,’ began on April 1 and continued throughout the month.

During this campaign, preschool students at participating centers were introduced to the mission of Make-A-Wish and the impact they can have on others. Guided by teachers and philanthropy characters Charity the Chihuahua and Grace the Greyhound, students engaged in hands-on activities, such as group projects and arts and crafts. Families and staff also played an active role by contributing through online fundraising pages and special events hosted at each location.

Brad Wahl, chief brand officer of The Learning Experience, expressed pride in the organization’s ongoing partnership with Make-A-Wish. He emphasized that the initiative is designed not only to raise funds but also to teach children the importance of generosity and kindness from an early age. By participating, students began to understand how their actions, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference.

To kick off the campaign, The Learning Experience released a special episode of its educational series, Bubbles and Friends. The episode highlights Riley Rose and the Sherman family, who founded The Riley Rose Foundation in 2019 in honor of their daughter. The foundation supports childhood cancer research and provides ‘Riley Rose Art Carts,’ which deliver arts and crafts supplies to hospital patients undergoing treatment, offering comfort and creativity during difficult times.

The Let’s Grant Wishes fundraiser was part of The Learning Experience’s broader philanthropy curriculum, developed in partnership with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. This curriculum encourages children to practice kindness and generosity in everyday situations, whether in the classroom, at home or in their communities.

As the program’s characters reminded students, “It doesn’t matter how big or small you are; it’s the size of your heart that matters.”

Lessons were tailored to each age group. Infants and toddlers explored books about kindness, shared toys and built motor skills through activities like placing items in a pretend donation box. Twaddlers and preppers focused on patience by taking turns in games and participating in dramatic play that taught empathy and care. Preschoolers learned to recognize acts of kindness in others and understand how donations can help those in need.

Since launching in 2018, the program has raised millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations across the country, including more than $1.4 million for Make-A-Wish. The Lithia location has contributed through a variety of creative fundraising events. Around Easter, families were invited to take photos with the Easter Bunny for a $10 donation. Other popular events include bake sales featuring mini sweet treats, rum cakes and empanadas, which often sell out quickly.

Additional activities, such as ice cream socials, bike-a-thons and school picture days, help keep families engaged while supporting the cause. The center also offers incentives, recognizing students who raise at least $50 and entering them into a drawing for a free week of tuition.

Kristin Maurer, assistant director at The Learning Experience in Lithia, highlighted the impact of these efforts.

“At The Learning Experience of FishHawk, we are teaching the values of kindness, generosity and community through our philanthropy program,” she said. “With the incredible support of our families, we raised $10,000 in just four weeks through events like a bike-a-thon, lemonade stand, bake sale and raffles. This is more than a fundraiser — it’s an opportunity to make real dreams come true while showing our students the lasting impact of giving back.”

For more information, contact our local The Learning Experience and visit TLE Make-a-Wish at https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?fr_id=7025 to make a donation.