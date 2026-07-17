Long before congressional redistricting, county commission races or school superintendent elections entered the conversation, one word dominated the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Wrap-up breakfast: affordability.

It wasn’t framed as politics. It was the reality facing Florida families dealing with rising insurance premiums, grocery bills, utility costs and property taxes.

State Representative Danny Alvarez (R-Riverview) didn’t ease into the topic.

“Everywhere I go as a state representative, the number one thing someone asks me about is affordability. I’m tired of my power bill. I’m tired of my fuel bill. I’m tired of my insurance, my rent, my mortgage, my interest rate,” Alvarez told the audience.

That message set the tone for a discussion led by Alvarez and Ron Pierce, president and CEO of RSA Consulting Group, as they reviewed the 2026 legislative session and several issues expected on Hillsborough County’s November ballot.

Pierce said the 2026 legislative session was unusually complex, requiring three special sessions to finish the state budget, congressional redistricting and property tax reform.

Much of the discussion centered on a proposed statewide constitutional amendment that would expand Florida’s homestead exemption while lowering the annual assessment cap on many nonhomestead properties. If approved by at least 60 percent of voters, the changes would begin in 2027.

Pierce encouraged residents to understand the proposal’s potential impact before voting.

“Local governments just don’t concede they lose that revenue,” Pierce said. “They will try to come up with ways to increase revenue.”

Alvarez agreed that while the proposal may not satisfy everyone, voters deserve the opportunity to make that decision themselves.

“There wasn’t a chance that I was not going to give you the ability to say yes or no,” he said.

Alvarez said the proposal was about more than tax policy.

“The citizens are tired. They’re super exhausted from getting nickeled and dimed to death while they’re trying to survive,” he said.

He argued that affordability now transcends party politics.

“This is not really a Republican and Democrat thing. This is a Floridian thing,” he said.

According to Alvarez, affordability will likely dominate campaigns at every level of government.

“If you’re running for county commissioner and you’re not talking about affordability, … then you’re tone-deaf,” he said.

The speakers also discussed Hillsborough County ballot questions, including expanding the county commission from seven to nine district-elected members.

Voters are also expected to decide whether the Hillsborough County superintendent should once again be elected rather than appointed by the school board. Alvarez said the change would increase accountability.

Audience questions covered construction permitting, the widening of Lithia Pinecrest Road and the future of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pierce said approximately $100 million has now been committed toward the Lithia Pinecrest Road expansion, with construction expected to begin within the next several years.

The Rays also drew discussion, with Alvarez reiterating that while he wants the team to remain in Tampa Bay, he does not support placing additional financial burdens on local taxpayers.

“I’d like the Rays to stay,” Alvarez said. “I just don’t want it on the back of my people.”

Pierce closed by reminding attendees that local offices often have the greatest impact on residents’ daily lives.

“Pay attention to these local offices,” he said. “In many cases, the decisions they’re making have much more impact on your day-to-day lives … than what we’re doing in Tallahassee or Washington.”