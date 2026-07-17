By Erin Taylor

The Village Players theater is bringing audiences back to the kingdom this August with The Not-So-True Story of Cinderella, Part 2, a comedic sequel that proves happily ever after is often just the beginning of the trouble.

Directed by Domin Pazo, the production continues the 2023 story after the glass slipper fit and the ball was a hit. Cinderella may have found her prince, but trouble has a way of finding her. As new royal problems emerge and villains begin causing chaos, the kingdom discovers that happily ever after may require a lot more work than expected.

Newcomers are welcome to the kingdom’s latest adventure, as the story stands on its own. Filled with offbeat humor, unexpected twists and plenty of royal drama, the show delivers another round of fairy-tale fun with a PG-13 edge.

“The audience really embraced the humor and energy of the first show,” said Pazo. “We wanted to build on that by bringing back the characters people loved while raising the absurdity and the fun.”

Performances will take place at the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. Fifth St. in Valrico. Built in 1915 and listed on Hillsborough County’s Registry of Historic Places, the theater serves as the home of The Village Players and provides a unique setting for live community theater.

Performance dates:

Evening performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, August 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22.

Matinee performances at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 and 16.

Doors open at least 30 minutes before curtain.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are $23. Seniors, students and military personnel receive discounted admission at $20. Tickets are now available through TicketLeap at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/. For additional ticket information or box office inquiries, call 813-480-3147.

About The Village Players

The Village Players is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community theater based in Valrico. The organization trains, rehearses and performs at the historic James McCabe Theater, a building constructed in 1915 and listed on the county’s Registry of Historic Places.