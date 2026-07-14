Starting as early as Monday, July 20, crews will trim tree canopies and remove trees and shrubbery along the east side of Balm Boyette Road. Crews will be working north and south of the power line easement within the right of way, as well as within temporary or permanent construction easements.

Tree work will take place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for approximately two weeks. During this time, crews will:

Trim tree canopies under the guidance of a certified arborist to make space for heavy machinery.

Remove trees and shrubs located within temporary and permanent construction easements.

Tree trimming and removal are being done to prepare the corridor for construction of the South Hillsborough Pipeline. For more information about the pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.