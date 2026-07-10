D1 Training Opens In Brandon

D1 Training is excited to bring a new approach to fitness and athletic development to the Brandon community. D1 combines the energy and coaching of Division I-style training with a welcoming environment for youth athletes, adults, and families.

Owned by Dennis and Camilla Santa Paula, D1 Training Brandon was created with a simple vision: to provide local families access to the same level of coaching, structure and performance training typically available only to elite athletes. As parents themselves, they saw firsthand the need for a place where children can build confidence, discipline and healthy habits while adults pursue their own fitness goals.

D1 offers age-based training programs for youth athletes, adult fitness classes, personal training, speed and agility development, strength and conditioning, team training and seasonal camps.

D1 Training Brandon is located at 1915 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit D1 Training Brandon, go to its website at https://d1training.com/facility/brandon or follow @d1trainingbrandon.

AdventHealth Welcomes New Generation Of Physicians In White Coat Ceremony

AdventHealth’s West Florida Division officially welcomed its newest class of resident physicians during its annual White Coat Ceremony held at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

The ceremony marked an important milestone as dozens of physicians-in-training from AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Sebring received their first white coats, symbolizing their transition into the next phase of medical training and their commitment to compassionate patient care.

A White Coat Ceremony is a long-standing tradition in medical education that celebrates the beginning of a physician’s clinical journey. The white coat represents professionalism, responsibility and a commitment to serving patients with excellence and compassion.

These new resident physicians will live, learn and serve throughout communities across West Florida as they begin caring for patients under the guidance of experienced physician mentors. These residents represent the future of health care and will help address the growing need for physicians throughout the region.

Rosemary Real Estate Team At Flip Side Realty By Design

Rosemary Leist specializes in 55-plus residential home sales and lives locally in Sun City Center. She has an extensive professional background in the legal/regulatory arena which has led to valuable skills in the art of negotiation. Having practiced real estate in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C., she has acquired a unique balance of southern charm and northeastern tenacity. As an ordained minister, her core beliefs provide a solid foundation of integrity and trust. She looks forward to earning your business.

To contact Leist, call 301-399-4332. For more information, visit https://rosemaryrealestateteam.com/.

Dancing For Joy Now Providing After-school Care

Dancing For Joy, located at 11691 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, is now offering after-school care. Students will be collected from local schools, and care will be provided until 6 p.m. The weekly rate of $180 also includes dance classes, homework assistance, creative playtime, educational videos and snacks, all in a safe and happy environment.

Register now via its website at www.dancingforjoy1.com or call 813-610-0801 if you have additional questions.





Smylie Legacy Law Celebrates Move With Ribbon Cutting

On May 21, Smylie Legacy Law celebrated its move with a ribbon cutting with the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. Previously located in downtown Tampa, Smylie Legacy Law moved to Ware Boulevard, close to Adamo Drive.

Owner Scott Smylie lives in Valrico and is passionate about giving families the gift of order and peace instead of chaos when a loved one passes away. Smylie Legacy Law is an estate planning and elder law boutique firm that focuses on helping clients create and understand their estate plans.

Smylie Legacy Law is located at 410 Ware Blvd., Ste. 818, in Tampa. To learn more, visit https://smylielegacylaw.com/ or call 813-667-6808.

Explore By Del Webb North River Ranch

PulteGroup officially celebrated the grand opening of Explore by Del Webb North River Ranch, the first Explore by Del Webb community in Florida and only the third Explore community nationwide. The grand opening celebration for the 413-acre, 901-homesite community took place on May 30 at the community’s location, 11435 Emberstone Circle in Parrish.

Located within the award-winning North River Ranch master planned community, Explore by Del Webb introduces a new approach to resort-style living centered on wellness, social connection and everyday convenience. The brand blends modern luxury with wellness-inspired amenities and lifestyle programming. The only gated community within North River Ranch, Explore by Del Webb offers high-end finishes, such as tile roofs, paver driveways, luxury included features and more.