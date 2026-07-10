Every parent wants to know their child is receiving the best education possible. For Brittany Lyssy, that belief is more than a campaign slogan—it’s personal. As she and her husband raise their three young sons in Hillsborough County, Lyssy is committed to helping every student have the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.

A lifelong Floridian, Lyssy believes the decisions made today will shape the classrooms, opportunities and future of our students. Her husband, a former firefighter who now serves as a physician, shares her lifelong commitment to serving others and strengthening our community.

Running for public office for the first time, Lyssy brings a fresh perspective shaped by her experiences as a mother, community volunteer and professional. She believes the best outcomes happen when families, teachers, principals and school staff work together as partners to help every child succeed. She supports high-quality educational options so parents can choose the learning environment that best meets their child’s individual needs. Lyssy also believes schools should prepare students for success after graduation — whether that means college, skilled trades, military service or entering the workforce. Preparing students for success strengthens families and our community.

Lyssy earned degrees from the University of Florida and Stetson University College of Law and is pursuing a Ph.D. in public policy at Liberty University. Her professional experience in law and public policy has provided her firsthand experience with analyzing complex issues, understanding budgets and governance and working with school board leaders on ethics, transparency and effective decision-making. She understands that every school board decision directly impacts students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

Her community involvement includes the Junior League of Tampa, the American Cancer Society and service on the City of Tampa Citizens Advisory Budget and Finance Committee, where she helped review budget priorities and promote responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Lyssy’s priorities include strengthening literacy, providing responsible fiscal oversight, increasing transparency and encouraging meaningful parental involvement. She believes the school board should conduct its business with integrity, transparency and accountability because families, educators and taxpayers deserve leadership they can trust.

Vote Brittany Lyssy for Hillsborough County School Board on Tuesday, August 18.