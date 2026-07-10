Trivia Night Benefiting Seeds Of Hope

Join the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association on Sunday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, for a fun-filled Community Trivia Night benefiting Seeds of Hope. Enjoy trivia, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, prizes for the top teams and help support local families through donations of food and school supplies for the Seeds of Hope Backpack Drive. Come early for dinner, bring your friends and help make a difference in our community.

Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 Meeting

The next meeting of the Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 will be held on Friday, July 17, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3 of the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Installation of Post 246 leadership will be conducted by the American Legion 15th District commander. Also, interviewers representing the Veterans History Project will be available for personal interviews. This is a great opportunity for any veteran to have their story recorded for review by future generations.

Following the meeting, Mission BBQ will host a barbecue in the pavilion at the horseshoe courts located directly behind the community hall.

As usual, coffee and donuts will be available at 9 a.m. (social time). All veterans, spouses and veterans’ caregivers are welcome. For more information, call Paul Wheat at 813-391-7309 or email pawheatjr@aol.com.

Music Bingo Fundraiser

Community for Women of St. Stephen Catholic Church is sponsoring music bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico on Tuesday, July 21. Please come and support its mission of giving to St. Vincent de Paul food bank, Home Makers of Hope, feeding the homeless and community nursing.

Along with a fun night of bingo, there will also be a 50/50 drawing, raffle prizes and silent auction baskets to bid on. Bingo starts at 7 p.m., so arrive early to save your seat.

The Gathering 2026

The Gathering 2026 is set to bring together leaders from across the globe for a transformational three‑day movement focused on strengthening communities, empowering youth and advancing collaborative solutions across sectors.

This year’s Gathering is designed to create impact on three levels:

Local: advancing workforce development, youth empowerment and community stability in the Tampa Bay region.

National: strengthening church collaboration and cross‑sector partnerships.

Global: expanding a unified movement built on five pillars of focus.

This initiative is more than a conference — it is a call to action for leaders, organizations and partners who share a heart for building the future. Through the visionary leadership of Bishop MB Jefferson, Dr. Brenda Jefferson and Bishop‑Designate Calvin Jefferson, The Gathering 2026 is uniting voices, resources and strategies for a greater purpose.

Together, these leaders are mobilizing a movement that equips communities, strengthens families and creates pathways of opportunity for generations to come.

Celebrate America’s Birthday At The Council Growers Garden Center

The Council Growers Garden Center, located at 3226 24th St. SE in Ruskin, is helping you to celebrate America’s 250th birthday by giving you ‘council cash.’ For every $76 you spend between Wednesday, July 1, and Saturday, July 11, it will give you a $17 voucher to use at a future date. The voucher is good for a wide variety of items, including green goods, hardscape items and pottery.