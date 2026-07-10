While students and families enjoy a well-earned summer break, Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is hard at work transforming campuses across the district. Funded through the voter-approved half-penny sales tax and state capital dollars, dozens of projects are underway to ensure students return to safe, modern and engaging learning environments this fall.

Summer improvements include air-conditioning upgrades, drainage repairs and refreshed media centers. Below are some of the schools receiving air conditioning repairs or replacements:

Alafia Elementary School — $7.1 million, air conditioning repair/replacement.

Apollo Beach K-8 School — $3.6 million, air conditioning repair/replacement.

Armwood High School — $11.5 million, air conditioning repair/replacement.

Stowers Elementary School — $4.3 million, air conditioning repair/replacement.

Turkey Creek Middle School — $8.9 million, air conditioning repair/replacement.

Construction is also progressing on major long-term projects across the district. Most recently, HCPS celebrated a topping-off ceremony for the new middle school in the Wimauma area, marking a significant milestone. The school, scheduled to open in August 2027, will help accommodate continued growth in Southern Hillsborough County and provide students with a state-of-the-art learning environment.

These improvements go beyond bricks and mortar. Updated, well-maintained schools foster student engagement, support academic success and build pride among students, staff and families. Creating safe, comfortable and inspiring spaces remains a top priority as the district prepares for the upcoming school year.

These investments are made possible through the continued support of Hillsborough County voters and taxpayers. As of May 31, the half-penny sales tax has generated more than $1.33 billion, with more than $1.29 billion already invested in school improvement projects. Notably, more than $704 million has been awarded to local businesses, ensuring these dollars also strengthen the local economy.

To learn more about current projects and how the half-penny sales tax continues to support school improvements, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/page/half-penny-sales-tax-referendum.