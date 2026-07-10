By Chloe Wagner

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning is hosting its summer program designed for young neurodiverse learners and those with other disabilities in kindergarten through second grade.

The hands-on experience provides interactive STEAM-related (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) activities for children to learn and grow in an inclusive, supportive environment.

Easterseals Florida has served individuals from all walks of life with all kinds of disabilities across Florida since 1948. This includes services such as workforce development, early intervention, autism services, mental health services and recreation and camps. The school, located in the Bloomingdale area, was founded in 2024.

Easterseals School for Limitless Learning’s school administrator, Dr. Janine Stewart, heads both the school and the summer camp programs.

“The summer program was created in response to the need for meaningful, structured activities during the summer for special needs children,” Dr. Stewart said.

According to Dr. Stewart, Hillsborough county faces a growing need for specialized education services, with 35,000 students, or 15 percent of the county population, needing individualized education programs.

“We believe every child deserves meaningful access to STEAM experiences, and we provide the individualized supports to help each camper succeed,” Dr. Stewart said.

The program currently has 22 campers, but Dr. Stewart and the school have plans to expand the summer program to hopefully accommodate more students in the future.

Activities for the camp are thought fully planned out with the support for each child’s various needs. It is designed to foster an environment in which the children feel safe, understood and successful. Some activities at the camp include sensory activities, themed crafts, STEM exploration, music and movement, story time, outdoor play, gross motor activities and imaginative play.

The most beloved tradition at camp are the Friday Water Days, where campers end their week with water-related festivities such as sensory friendly water play, sprinklers, splash activities and outdoor fun.

“Because our campers are neurodiverse, every child has different interests and sensory preferences. Some love messy sensory play, while others enjoy movement activities, music, building, or hands-on exploration,” Dr. Stewart said. “We intentionally offer a variety of sensory rich experiences, so every camper has opportunities to engage in activities they enjoy.”

Easterseals School for Limitless Learning is currently enrolling for its Early Learning and Lower Elementary programs.

To learn more or to schedule a tour, visit https://florida.easterseals.com/ or contact Dr. Stewart at jstewart@esfl.org or 813-236-5589. Easterseals School for Limitless Learning is located in Valrico at 2460 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 170.