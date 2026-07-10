Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is seeking community input to help name the district’s new middle school in the rapidly growing Wimauma community.

The approximately $72 million project will accommodate up to 1,600 students and is scheduled to open in August 2027. The school will offer dynamic academic and enrichment opportunities designed to complement the academic excellence at nearby Aquilla J. Morgan High School.

Programs will include rigorous and accelerated coursework, opportunities to earn high school credit, career and technical education, industry certifications and extracurricular activities such as clubs and sports based on student interest.

The project reflects the district’s ongoing investment in modern, future-ready educational facilities to support Hillsborough County’s continued population growth. Located on an 87-acre site at 1712 W. Lake Dr. in Wimauma, the new middle school will be situated near Aquilla J. Morgan High School, which opened in August 2025, as well as a future elementary school.

“Middle School VV represents our continued commitment to providing students with access to innovative learning environments in communities experiencing rapid growth,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “This new school will expand opportunities for students and support the educational needs of families in Wimauma and the surrounding area.”

All proposed names must follow School Board Policy 7250. The naming and renaming of all school sites and facilities must respect all races, cultures and ethnic values. The school board also prohibits any name that violates School Board Policy 2260 – Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Educational Opportunity.

School sites and facilities may be named for individuals who have rendered outstanding public service to public education, geographical locations or groups and clubs, as outlined in board policy. Elementary, middle and secondary schools may be named for U.S. presidents, school board members, educators, outstanding citizens or geographic locations. An elected official must have been out of public office for at least five years before being considered, and no current candidate for public office may be considered.

Name recommendations for the new middle school in the heart of the Wimauma community can be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8fpxcm7.

Submissions will be accepted from now through 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31. All names will be presented to the Hillsborough County School Board for consideration. The board is scheduled to vote on a name at its Tuesday, September 1, meeting.

To stay up to date on the school’s progress, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/page/middle-vv.