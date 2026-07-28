Experience Adventure Island after dark like never before!

Tampa’s premier water park is lighting up the night with the return of Aqua Glow—an exclusive, limited-capacity, after-hours event packed with glowing lights, high-energy music, and nighttime thrills!

When the sun goes down, Adventure Island completely transforms into a neon paradise. Take a relaxing float through the Lazy River featuring glowing light tunnels, party in the energetic foam bubble zone, or catch an incredible laser light show over the wave pool.

Plus, because this is a limited-capacity event, you can ride your favorite thrill slides—including Colossal Curl—with significantly shorter wait times than during regular day hours! Don’t forget to grab special themed treats, glowing cocktails, and souvenir glow cups while you’re there.

Check out the video for a sneak peek at the lights, rides, and nighttime fun!

Event Details:

Event Hours: 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (Early park admission starts at 7:00 PM!)

Ticket Prices: Starting at $39.99 (Discounts available for Adventure Island Annual Pass Members).

Tickets & Info: Visit www.adventureisland.com

Key Event Highlights:

Glow-in-the-Dark Transformation: Neon lights, illuminated trees, and glowing river tunnels.

Shorter Wait Times: Enjoy top water slides with limited-capacity crowds.

High-Energy Entertainment: Laser shows at the wave pool and an interactive foam bubble party.

Exclusive Treats: Special event-only snacks and glow drinks.