A portion of South Kings Avenue will be closed from Bloomingdale Avenue to Princeton Street from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. for on Thursday and Friday, June 23-24, weather permitting, for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. Please note that these timeframes are subject to change.

Motorists should use Providence Road and John Moore Road as a detour.

The night closure allows crews to install the South Hillsborough Pipeline across South Kings Avenue to the east side of the road. These overnight closures are necessary to safely complete the work while minimizing impacts to daytime traffic.

New Traffic Pattern

As early as 6 a.m. on Friday, July 24, a new traffic pattern will be in place:

Northbound traffic lanes will be reduced and shifted to the west side of the road from approximately Buckhorn Creek Road to Ronele Drive. Dali Drive will be open.

Southbound traffic lanes will also be reduced in this area.

This lane shift is expected to be in place for approximately three to four weeks. Please follow the speed limit and use caution when navigating the new traffic patterns. For more information on the pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.