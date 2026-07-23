On Monday, July 27, construction activity for the South Hillsborough Pipeline will begin on the south side of Boyette Road, just east of Hammock Crest. Crews will deliver heavy equipment and supplies to the area, then begin installing shoring for a tunnel beneath Boyette Road.

What to expect:

Construction noise and activity from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Brief traffic delays during equipment and material deliveries; no long-term road closures are anticipated.

Heavy equipment on site, including large cranes, excavators, control trailers and pipe materials.

Shallow dewatering wells will be installed and operating 24/7 with dewatering, noise-minimizing diesel pumps.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.