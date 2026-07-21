Chill Cawfee & Quig’s Kava Lounge Moves From Valrico To FishHawk

Chill Cawfee & Quig’s Kava Lounge is a family-owned community gathering place designed to bring people together throughout the day. In the morning, guests can enjoy handcrafted coffee, espresso drinks and a welcoming cafe atmosphere. As the day transitions into evening, Quig’s Kava Lounge provides a relaxing, alcohol-free social environment featuring premium kava beverages, community events and entertainment. Its goal is to create a place where friends, families, professionals, entrepreneurs and neighbors can connect, work, relax and build relationships. Whether you’re looking for your morning coffee or a comfortable place to meet friends, enjoy live entertainment, participate in community events or simply unwind after a long day, Chill Cawfee & Quig’s Kava Lounge offers a unique experience that combines hospitality, wellness and community under one roof.

Chill Cawfee is now located at 16741 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia after moving from its Valrico location. For additional information, visit its websites at https://chillcawfee.com/ and https://quigskavalounge.com/.

HealthSource Chiropractic Of Valrico Ribbon Cutting

At HealthSource Chiropractic of Valrico, its goal is to help every patient get back to doing what they love. Whether you’re recovering from an injury, managing chronic pain or looking to improve your overall health and mobility, it is committed to providing the tools, treatments and support you need to keep moving forward. Alongside personalized care focused on long-term wellness and recovery, services include spinal decompression therapy, high-powered laser therapy, functional rehabilitation, chiropractic adjustments, shockwave therapy and wellness care designed to address the root cause of pain and dysfunction.

HealthSource Chiropractic of Valrico is located at 1995 E. SR 60 in Valrico. For additional information, visit its website at www.healthsourcechiro.com/location/valrico/ or call 813-315-8491.

D1 Training is excited to bring a new approach to fitness and athletic development to the Brandon community. D1 combines the energy and coaching of Division I-style training with a welcoming environment for youth athletes, adults, and families.

Owned by Dennis and Camilla Santa Paula, D1 Training Brandon was created with a simple vision: to provide local families access to the same level of coaching, structure and performance training typically available only to elite athletes. As parents themselves, they saw firsthand the need for a place where children can build confidence, discipline and healthy habits while adults pursue their own fitness goals.

D1 offers age-based training programs for youth athletes, adult fitness classes, personal training, speed and agility development, strength and conditioning, team training and seasonal camps.

D1 Training Brandon is located at 1915 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit D1 Training Brandon, go to its website at https://d1training.com/facility/brandon or follow @d1trainingbrandon.

Rosemary Real Estate Team At Flip Side Realty By Design

Rosemary Leist specializes in 55-plus residential home sales and lives locally in Sun City Center. She has an extensive professional background in the legal/regulatory arena which has led to valuable skills in the art of negotiation. Having practiced real estate in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C., she has acquired a unique balance of southern charm and northeastern tenacity. As an ordained minister, her core beliefs provide a solid foundation of integrity and trust. She looks forward to earning your business.

To contact Leist, call 301-399-4332. For more information, visit https://rosemaryrealestateteam.com/.





Smylie Legacy Law Celebrates Move With Ribbon Cutting

On May 21, Smylie Legacy Law celebrated its move with a ribbon cutting with the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. Previously located in downtown Tampa, Smylie Legacy Law moved to Ware Boulevard, close to Adamo Drive.

Owner Scott Smylie lives in Valrico and is passionate about giving families the gift of order and peace instead of chaos when a loved one passes away. Smylie Legacy Law is an estate planning and elder law boutique firm that focuses on helping clients create and understand their estate plans.

Smylie Legacy Law is located at 410 Ware Blvd., Ste. 818, in Tampa. To learn more, visit https://smylielegacylaw.com/ or call 813-667-6808.