Tina Blount of Brandon wears many hats. She is a local pastor, author, podcaster, life coach, friend and icon to many in the community. She is currently wearing a new hat as a business owner. What started out as a podcast, called Be Blount, has now turned into Be Blount Coaching & Counseling.

“The Be Blount podcast actually started because of the people around me,” she said. “As I spent time serving both the faith community and the business community, people would jokingly tell me, ‘You are blunt in the best possible way.’ What they meant was that I wasn’t afraid to say the hard thing, but that I did it in a way that made people feel inspired and encouraged. After hearing that enough times, friends suggested that should start a podcast. They believed that I had something to say. Even though I communicate regularly as one of the pastors at ARISE Church, I resisted the idea for a while, but eventually I gave in.”

Her weekly 10-minute podcast, Be Blount, which she originally planned to run for just three months, is now in its 11th season, with episodes running 20-30 minutes.

Be Blount was shaping up to be more than just a podcast.

“There was a broader need, and I felt called to meet it,” she said. “Today, Be Blount is a people development company that helps individuals, leaders, teams and organizations grow in work, life and faith. I often say I show up for the growth and the gaps because I love helping people see what they’re capable of before they see it themselves. At the heart of everything I do is a simple belief: When people discover who they are, they can step more confidently into what they were created to do. Our motto is ‘be, then do.’”

Be Blount Coaching & Counseling has given Blount the opportunity to take a step back from ARISE Church and focus on her new business.

“I’m excited, and yet, it’s bittersweet,” she said. “I believe that God has a plan for each of us, and this is His plan for me in this season.”

Blount loves what she is doing with Be Blount Coaching & Counseling and hopes her new endeavor gives them what they need to be successful.

“My hope for Be Blount is that it becomes a trusted resource for people who want to grow, whether they’re leading a business, serving in a nonprofit, pastoring a church, launching a new venture, discovering their calling, a new job or simply trying to figure out what’s next,” she said. “One of the things I’m most passionate about is helping people see that there doesn’t have to be a divide between ministry and the marketplace. I believe purpose and faith belongs in every boardroom, classroom, office, coffee shop and church.”

If you would like to learn more about Be Blount Coaching & Counseling or become a client of Blount, you can visit her website at www.tinablount.com or call 813-335-6828.