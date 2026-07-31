At just 13 years old, FishHawk resident Milo is proving that passion, determination, and a love for baking can be the perfect recipe for success. What started as baking for family and friends has grown into a thriving home bakery that has already surpassed 200 customer orders, making a name for itself throughout the community.

Milo’s journey began with encouragement from the people closest to him.

“I was inspired to start baking because my family and friends loved my baked goods,” he said. “My friends encouraged me to venture into business, and I thought it was a fantastic idea. Like most small businesses, my business began modestly, with only a few customers placing orders.”

Since then, his bakery has continued to grow, with customers returning for his homemade treats. While Milo enjoys creating a variety of baked goods, including apple pie, brioche and macarons, his cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies have become customer favorites.

“My favorite treats to make include cinnamon rolls, various types of cookies, apple pie, brioche and macarons,” Milo said. “I plan to expand my menu with more items in the future.”

Like any entrepreneur, Milo has faced challenges along the way. One of his biggest tests came when demand exceeded what his equipment could handle.

“The biggest challenge I faced was when I received significantly more orders than my electric mixer could handle,” he said. “I had to mix 20 pounds of dough by hand. Fortunately, I managed to complete the task, and I’m now prepared for such situations to happen again.”

For Milo, one of the most rewarding parts of owning a bakery is serving the FishHawk community.

“I love baking for the FishHawk community because everyone is incredibly friendly and warm,” he said. “My best customer experience was when our former house cleaner from about three years ago ordered from me.”

Looking ahead, Milo hopes to continue expanding his business beyond Facebook and dreams of one day apprenticing at a French bakery. His advice for other young entrepreneurs is simple.

“Starting a business is not as easy as it seems, but if you’re willing to put in hard work and dedication, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

To place an order with Milo’s Bakery, email milosbakery11@gmail.com. While the bakery does not yet have a Facebook page or a set menu, Milo’s family posts weekly in local FishHawk neighborhood Facebook groups to accept orders. Customers can also join the bakery’s email mailing list to receive a weekly email featuring each week’s available baked goods and ordering information.