By Ella Baroni

What started with helping one student has grown into a nonprofit that has served hundreds of students across the Tampa Bay area. Founded in 2019, Gowns for Girls provides free formal dresses to students who may not otherwise be able to afford homecoming, prom or other special events.

Founder Stephanie Brown was inspired to start the organization after meeting a middle school student who couldn’t afford to attend her eighth grade dance. After taking the student shopping, Brown realized many other girls were likely facing the same situation and wanted to make sure cost wouldn’t keep students from making memories.

Since then, Gowns for Girls has given away more than 200 dresses each homecoming season and over 400 gowns during prom season. The organization also provides dresses for ROTC military balls, works with local churches during the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine events and continues to support North Port High School with more than 100 gowns each year. After Hurricane Ian, volunteers also traveled to North Port to provide over 200 dresses to families affected by the storm. This year, the homecoming boutique dates are Saturday, September 19 and 26, as well as Saturday, October 3 and 17.

“We value all of our volunteers and our community who are so very generous to continue donating to our nonprofit,” said Brown. “Without the wonderful support of everyone in the Tampa Bay area, we would not be able to help as many people as we have helped through the years.”

Through the support of local donors and volunteers, Gowns for Girls continues to help students feel confident and included as they celebrate some of the biggest milestones of their high school years. For more information visit www.gownsforgirls.org or email at gownsforgirls.info@gmail.com.