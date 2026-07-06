Celebrating local talent reaching for the stars!

Sci-fi and fantasy author Mark McWaters recently hosted a special book signing event at the Books-A-Million in Brandon, Florida. The community gathered to celebrate a major milestone in his career: his featured recognition in the renowned L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42 anthology!

Local readers lined up to get signed copies of the book, which features Mark’s captivating new short story, “Ghost Dog.” For more than four decades, the Writers of the Future contest has been the premier launching pad for emerging science fiction and fantasy writers worldwide. With an illustrious panel of past and present judges—including genre giants like Brandon Sanderson, Larry Niven, and Orson Scott Card—breaking into this anthology is a massive achievement.

Check out the video for an inside look at the event and to see how local storytelling can make an international impact!

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