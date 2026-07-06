Hillsborough County is officially ready for whatever storm season throws its way!
We got an exclusive, firsthand look at the cutting-edge gear and heavy machinery that Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is deploying to keep residents safe during severe weather events.
During the county’s recent disaster preparedness expo, we sat down with Public Safety Information Chief Rob Herrin to discuss how emergency crews are training and equipping themselves to respond immediately when disaster strikes.
The most impressive new additions to the fleet? Specialized rescue airboats and massive, all-terrain SHERP vehicles. These heavy-duty, amphibious machines are uniquely engineered to drive straight through deep floodwaters, thick mud, and heavy storm debris. In fact, when local roads become completely impassable for standard fire trucks and ambulances, these vehicles can actually float and navigate open water to reach residents stranded by storm surges.
Check out the video to see these incredible life-saving machines up close and learn more about the county’s rescue strategy!
Key Highlights:
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Advanced Hurricane Readiness: A look inside Hillsborough County’s proactive approach to storm emergency management.
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The SHERP Amphibious Vehicle: Giant-wheeled, all-terrain machines designed to crawl over debris and float through deep floodwaters.
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Specialized Airboats: Deployed for rapid water rescues in areas traditional watercraft can’t access.
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Expert Insights: Public Safety Information Chief Rob Herrin explains how these tools will revolutionize local search and rescue operations.