Pups, local vendors, and a brand-new trail—all for an incredible cause!

Canine Cabana recently opened its doors for a fantastic community fundraiser benefiting two amazing local organizations: Forgotten Angels and ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization). The event brought together local vendors, neighborhood residents, and plenty of excited, wagging tails for a morning packed with activities and fundraising.

The highlight of the day? The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Canine Cabana’s brand-new Adventure Trail! This beautiful new outdoor attraction gives dogs a dedicated, natural space to explore, exercise, and play, offering pet owners yet another unique feature to enjoy at the facility.

Best of all, the funds raised during the event go directly toward supporting the life-changing community work of both local charities.

Check out the video to see the highlights, the new trail in action, and plenty of happy pups!

Key Event Highlights: