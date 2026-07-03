Hillsborough County is celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America by creating a public art downtown.

Crews from the Tampa Sports Authority (TSA) created a public art piece (shown above) on July 1, celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square, located at 600 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.

The TSA artists used robotic sprayers to create a spectacular “250” on the lawn to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial on the grounds of Joe Chillura Courthouse Square.

The Cupola in the Square will also have blue and red lighting.

Residents can visit Joe Chillura Courthouse Square to enjoy the completed artwork, celebrate the country’s history and take photos and videos with the new addition to the park that they are encouraged to share on social media to display their local patriotism.

Hillsborough County has also created a webpage — https://hcfl.gov/america250 — with interesting information about the nation’s 250th anniversary and Hillsborough County’s connection to the monumental anniversary.

The webpage also has information about the history of Hillsborough County and some of the leaders who made significant contributions that impacted the area, suggestions on where to celebrate July Fourth, fireworks safety and ways to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary all summer long.

Additionally, Hillsborough County has produced a timelapse video showing the public artwork celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctPod-HpqP8

Credit: Hillsborough County.