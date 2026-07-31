When students are prepared and equipped with everything they need for the school year without teachers needing to spend out of their own pocket for supplies, everyone wins. That’s why the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is once again supporting the Hillsborough Education Foundation by hosting a school supply drive throughout the month of July. This marks over 16 years of collaboration between the two organizations to ensure local stdents have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

All Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s offices will serve as donation drop-off locations, collecting essential school supplies that will be distributed through the Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Teaching Tools Store. The store provides free supplies to teachers across the county, with special emphasis on supporting educators from schools serving underprivileged communities.

“Every year, our team looks forward to this drive because we see firsthand what it means to our local teachers and students,” said Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County tax collector. “A backpack full of supplies can be the difference between a student walking into class feeling ready and confident or feeling like they’re already behind. This is our way of making sure every child starts the school year prepared to succeed.”

Last year, the Hillsborough County tax collector team and generous community members donated over 34,000 items, and they are hoping to exceed that goal for this year. These supplies directly benefit teachers and students throughout Hillsborough County’s public schools, particularly those in areas where families face financial challenges in preparing for the school year.

The Hillsborough Education Foundation has supported public education in the county through advocacy, resource investment, and innovative programs. Its Teaching Tools Store serves as a vital resource for educators who often spend their own money on classroom supplies.

The most-needed supply items include copy paper, pencils, pens, notebooks, composition books, crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, scissors, folders, binders, backpacks, hand sanitizer and tissues.

Community members are encouraged to drop off new school supplies at any Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office location during regular business hours throughout July. For a complete list of office locations and hours, visit www.hillstaxfl.gov/location/.