The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new ownership of Little Greek Fresh Grill Riverview and welcome owner Joseph Eden as he begins an exciting new chapter for the popular Mediterranean restaurant.

Guests gathered for an afternoon of networking, delicious food and community celebration. Attendees enjoyed sampler platters featuring Little Greek Fresh Grill’s fresh Mediterranean favorites, along with opportunities to win exciting prizes, including free gyros and gift cards.

Chamber President Amber Aaron welcomed guests and thanked them for attending and supporting a fellow chamber member. She then introduced Eden, who shared his vision for the restaurant and his commitment to providing exceptional customer service while becoming an active partner in the Riverview community.

Little Greek Fresh Grill Riverview is a locally owned and operated restaurant focused on becoming the area’s go-to destination for fresh Mediterranean cuisine, reliable catering services and a welcoming dining experience. Beyond serving quality food, the restaurant is committed to supporting local schools, businesses, hospitals and organizations while building lasting relationships throughout the community.

A special proclamation was presented by Honorary Mayor of Brandon Riverview and BRCC Ambassador Abe Agosto (Mortgage Coach Abe), officially proclaiming June 22 as Little Greek Fresh Grill Day in recognition of the occasion and the restaurant’s dedication to serving the community.

“Ribbon cuttings are an opportunity to celebrate businesses that are investing in our community,” said Aaron. “We are excited to welcome Joseph Eden as the new owner of Little Greek Fresh Grill Riverview and look forward to seeing the positive impact the restaurant will continue to have throughout the Riverview area.”

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Eden and the entire Little Greek Fresh Grill Riverview team and encourages the community to stop by, enjoy its favorite Mediterranean dishes and support this valued chamber member.

About Little Greek Fresh Grill Riverview

Little Greek Fresh Grill Riverview is a locally owned and operated restaurant offering fresh Mediterranean cuisine, catering services and exceptional customer service. Dedicated to building strong community relationships, the restaurant strives to provide a welcoming atmosphere while supporting local schools, businesses, hospitals and organizations throughout the Riverview area.