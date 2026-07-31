The Tampa Bay Home Show is returning on Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2.

The largest quality consumer home show in Tampa Bay and on the West Coast is your opportunity to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services under one roof. Discover the newest design ideas and hottest trends for your home, furniture, garden and more. The Tampa Bay Home Show is your source for everything you need for your home — inside and out.

Come on out and meet Tampa Bay Home Improvement Experts — windows, baths, kitchens, heating & cooling, energy efficiency, landscaping, pools, spas at so much more. See the latest in design trends and new products for your home.

Show up early for the event’s daily giveaways and register to win a variety of promotions at individual booths as well as get advice and trade secrets that could be exactly what you need to know to move forward with your next home improvement project.

The first 300 guests each day will receive a free gift.

There is so much to see and do — don’t miss the largest home show on Florida’s West Coast.

The Tampa Bay Home Show will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds’ Main Expo Hall, located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa. The hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free. Register for your free tickets today at www.tampabayhomeshows.com.

Event Highlights

Home Renovation & Design Inspiration: Meet top designers, contractors and architects who can help turn your vision into reality. Get expert advice on remodeling, decor and design trends that will elevate your space.

Innovative Home Products & Services: Browse the latest home improvement products, from cutting-edge appliances and smart-home technology to flooring, lighting and energy-efficient solutions.

Outdoor Living Ideas: Discover products and services to help take your backyard to the next level, from patios and outdoor kitchens to landscaping, pools and garden decor.

DIY Workshops & Demonstrations: Learn new skills with live workshops on everything from home repairs to creative crafts and decor projects.