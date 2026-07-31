Local flavor just got a major upgrade. Panda Express, the nation’s largest American Chinese dining concept, officially opened its highly anticipated, first-ever Apollo Beach location on Thursday, July 16, drawing crowds of excited residents eager for a taste of the brand’s signature flavors.

The brand-new restaurant, located at 5577 N. U.S. 41, kicked off its grand opening with a lively community celebration and official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The energy was high as the first 88 guests waiting in line were rewarded with exclusive, limited-edition ‘Hot Orange Chicken’ T-shirts.

A key highlight of the opening festivities was Panda Express’s immediate commitment to supporting the local community.

During the opening ceremony, restaurant leadership presented a $1,000 donation check to the Wimauma Boys & Girls Club at Bethune Park. The funds will directly support the club’s vital after-school programs and local youth outreach efforts.

In addition to bringing its world-famous wok-fired dishes to town, the new location provides a welcome boost to the local economy, employing nearly 40 community members.

The spacious restaurant seats up to 54 guests and showcases the company’s modern ‘Panda Home’ design, which beautifully blends Eastern and Western architectural aesthetics. Guests dining inside will experience a vibrant atmosphere featuring traditional red lanterns, a stunning moon gate portal and vibrant, eye-catching, Chinatown-style signs.

For busy families and commuters looking for a quick meal on the run, the location also features a convenient, state-of-the-art double drive-through designed to keep service moving quickly.

With its doors now officially open, Apollo Beach’s newest culinary landmark is ready to serve up fresh, delicious favorites to the neighborhood daily.