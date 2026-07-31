Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine, hosted and produced by seasoned traveler and speaker Michelle Valentine, uncovers the heart and soul of hidden gem locations in Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Florida. Valentine explores the history, culture and food to be found in each location while introducing viewers to the passionate locals who bring these destinations to life.

Three episodes of Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine are available.

“Happy Valley, Pennsylvania” – 101

Valentine visits a traditional Amish farm to learn the art of cheese making; enjoys farm-to-table dining; explores Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park, where she takes a guided motorboat ride through the famous limestone cave and rides a safari bus through the wild animal encounter park; joins a local for a lesson in fly fishing; tours the historic Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion museum; and joins in the dancing at the Grange country fair, celebrating its 149th year.

“St. Landry Parish, Louisiana” – 102

Valentine delves into the area’s deep-rooted Creole and Cajun traditions and plays the rubboard in a jam session with a local Zydeco band, discovers the essential ingredients and techniques in a traditional gumbo, visits the Creole Heritage Folklife Center, learns how to create a traditional pecan praline gateau nana from a beloved French recipe and tours the sacred site of the Shrine of St. John Berchmans.

“SouthShore, Florida” – 103

Valentine’s journey begins at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, a conservation facility protecting Florida’s gentle giants; visits Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary to meet Stanley, a rescued black bear who has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike; tours the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum to discover the history of Florida’s ancient marine life; and enjoys a lively tour of the International Independent Showmen’s Museum, which preserves the tradition of traveling carnivals and circus performers.

Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine is presented nationally by WTTW Chicago and distributed to public television stations by NETA (National Educational Telecommunications Association). The series is produced by Valentine and directed by Lawrence Bakerman, Apollo Beach residents.

“I’m thrilled to bring Love Eat Travel to public television viewers nationwide. More than just a show, it’s a heartfelt journey through America’s hidden gems, rich cultures and unforgettable people. I can’t wait to connect with viewers who share a passion for food, culture and adventure,” said Valentine.

Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine is available to watch on PBS member stations across the United States and through select PBS streaming platforms. For more information and to find out where to watch, visit www.michellevalentine.tv.