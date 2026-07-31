As more Americans explore digital currency, scammers are increasingly targeting seniors. While cryptocurrency has legitimate uses, it has also become a preferred tool for criminals. One of the greatest risks comes from crypto kiosks — machines similar to ATMs that allow users to buy cryptocurrency with cash.

Crypto kiosks offer convenience but carry significant risks. Unlike traditional bank or credit card transactions, cryptocurrency transfers are irreversible. Once funds are sent, they cannot be recovered, making these kiosks a favorite tool of scammers. Many kiosks also charge transaction fees of 10 percent to 30 percent or more and provide few consumer protections.

Scammers commonly convince victims to withdraw cash and deposit it into a crypto kiosk by claiming they must ‘protect’ their bank account, pay taxes or fees, verify an account or claim a prize. By the time victims realize they’ve been deceived, their money is gone.

Recognizing this growing threat, Florida enacted Florida Bill 505, which establishes new consumer protections for crypto kiosks. The law increases oversight, requires stronger consumer disclosures and provides additional tools for law enforcement to investigate kiosk-related fraud.

The legislation was developed and presented to Senator Darryl Rouson and Representative Mike Owen. Through testimony from law enforcement about real-world crypto scams, Rouson and Owen successfully guided the bill through the Florida Legislature. Their efforts transformed heartbreaking stories into meaningful protections for Florida residents, particularly older adults.

To protect yourself:

Never use a crypto kiosk because someone contacts you by phone, email, text or social media and tells you to.

Treat any request to convert cash into cryptocurrency as a major warning sign.

Speak with a trusted family member or financial advisor before making large or unfamiliar financial transactions.

Report suspected crypto scams immediately to your local law enforcement agency.

Cryptocurrency itself is not the problem — criminals exploit unfamiliar technology to steal from unsuspecting victims. By understanding how crypto kiosk scams work and taking advantage of the protections created through Florida Bill 505, seniors and their families can reduce their risk of becoming victims.

Stay informed, stay skeptical and never let anyone rush you into making financial decisions.