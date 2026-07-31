If there’s one thing I’ve learned as an autism mom, it’s this: We are always learning.

Just when we think we have something figured out, our loved ones grow, their needs change and sometimes we find ourselves looking for new answers. As parents and caregivers, we all want the same thing: to help our loved ones with autism live the healthiest, happiest and most fulfilling life possible.

But there is no one-size-fits-all approach to autism.

As a mom to a 21-year-old son with profound autism, I know this firsthand. Over the years, my husband and I have tried different therapies, medications and treatments. Some have helped, some haven’t and some worked for a season. We have learned to adjust, ask questions and remain open to trying something new when needed.

Progress doesn’t always come in huge, life-changing moments. Sometimes it’s better sleep, fewer difficult days, trying a new food, communicating a need, tolerating a haircut or enjoying a family outing. Those small wins matter. Celebrate them!

My biggest advice? Pay attention and keep track.

Write down changes you notice in sleep, behavior, communication, eating and daily routines. Take notes before appointments. Keep a list of questions because, if you’re like me, half of them will disappear from your mind the second the doctor walks into the room. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, request more information or seek a second opinion.

Your family may choose behavioral therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medication or other treatments and supports. Another family may make completely different choices. That’s OK.

Connecting with other autism families, both in person and online, can also be helpful. Another parent’s experience may introduce you to something you didn’t know existed or simply give you a better question to ask. Just remember: Someone else’s experience is information, not a guarantee.

When it comes to medical decisions, work with health care professionals.

You don’t have to have all the answers today. Keep learning, keep advocating and keep finding what works best for YOUR loved one and YOUR family. That’s what matters most.