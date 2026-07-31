Adults Celebrate Their Bar And Bat Mitzvahs

On June 27, Beth Israel celebrated as five adult congregants became a bar or bat mitzvah, two of whom are recent converts to Judaism. After several months of study and preparation, they were called to the Torah, the sacred scroll containing the first five books of the scriptures. They each said and received special blessings and delivered a D’var Torah, a special commentary on the scriptures read, or on the occasion itself. Following the service, there was a special luncheon in their honor.

Beth Israel is located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd in Sun City Center. For more information, visit https://jcscc.org/.

Pianist Alan Curtis Tripp Returns For A Special Appearance At United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center

Alan Curtis Tripp is an accomplished pianist, entertainer, composer, educator and advocate whose diverse performance career spans two decades. Proficient in classical, jazz, pop and sacred styles, he is equally at home in concert halls, churches, theaters and jazz clubs.

Tripp also serves extensively in charity and concert work through MissionGO, appearing as a musical missionary at a number of events for an organization that has ministered in more than 40 countries for over 80 years. He feels deeply called to use music to benefit audiences, bring healing, encouragement and inspiration and help address serious world issues.

Tripp was honored to return for his concert on July 24 at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), where he has performed many times over the years.

Sun City Center American Legion Meeting

The next meeting of the Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 will be held on Friday, August 21, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3 of the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 South Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

The guest speaker will be Bonina Garcia, assistant branch manager of the SouthShore Regional Library. She will share the many free services offered through the Hillsborough County Public Library System. In addition to the usual books and DVDs, patrons have access to online eBooks, magazines and audiobooks. But there is so much more to discover at the library, such as investment and genealogy resources, career and job search information, self-paced courses, language-learning modules and more.

Coffee and donuts will be available at the 9 a.m. social time. All veterans, spouses and veterans’ caregivers are welcome. For more information, call Paul Wheat at 813-391-7309 or email at pawheatjr@aol.com.





Beth Israel to Host Sumptuous Brunch For Prospective Members

Beth Israel will have a sumptuous brunch for prospective members on Sunday, August 16, at 11 a.m. in its social hall at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. There is no charge for the brunch of coffee, bagels, lox and whitefish salad with all the trimmings. This is an opportunity for prospective members to meet Beth Israel’s new full-time rabbi, Adam Ruditsky; to make new friends; and learn about Beth Israel.

To RSVP for the brunch contact, Pam at membership@jcscc.org by Thursday, August 13. For more information, visit https://jcscc.org/.