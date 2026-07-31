Chris Gorges is a high-energy comedian who has performed at the Firehouse Cultural Center (FCC) before, and he’s returning for another performance on its center stage on Friday, August 7, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Gorges has been doing comedy for over 25 years in many forms. Through short films, improvisation and radio, he has proved his range. He is the host of the award-winning podcast The Double Special Show on iTunes. He’s opened for the likes of Dave Chapelle, Pauly Shore and Bill Bellamy. High-energy, honest and edgy comedy set the tone for a show that is never the same twice. Lots of interaction and improvisation make for a great comedy experience.

Joining Gorges will be Bill ‘Bull’ Ohse, who is a national touring comedian with a unique brand of comedy that always leaves the audience wanting more. Ohse is an active member of H2O Comedy dedicated to reaching people in need and using comedy to share a positive message.

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for future members. Book your tickets now, as seats are limited. Call in for tickets at 813-645-7651 or book online at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/events/comedy-night-headliner-chris-gorges-feature-bull-ohse/.

Become a FCC member and save at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/join/.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 First Ave. NE in Ruskin.