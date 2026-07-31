The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, has dismantled a sophisticated credit card fraud operation.

In June, detectives were notified that a counterfeit credit card had been used to purchase fuel at a Wawa on East Hillsborough Avenue. It was determined that the original card’s information had been stolen using a credit card skimming device.

As part of the investigation, detectives served a search warrant on July 8 at a residence on Flamingo Avenue in Apollo Beach.

During the search, detectives discovered a counterfeit credit card manufacturing and fraud operation and seized 154 counterfeit credit cards, dozens of credit card skimming devices, multiple ledgers documenting the operation and numerous electronic devices used to facilitate the production and use of counterfeit credit cards.

Detectives also found that the suspect attempted to destroy evidence by flushing a stack of counterfeit credit cards down a toilet. Detectives were able to recover the flushed cards, along with additional skimming devices.

Detectives arrested Juan Miguel Acosta Ramos, 32, charging him with:

Trafficking in 50 or More Counterfeit Credit Cards.

Possession of Credit Card Making Equipment.

Possession of a Skimming Device.

Tampering with Physical Evidence.

“Detectives uncovered a sophisticated criminal operation designed to steal from hardworking people and businesses on a large scale,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you choose to profit by victimizing our community, know this: We will find you, dismantle your operation and make sure you face the full consequences of your crimes.”

Detectives also seized a Ford F-250 used to facilitate the criminal enterprise.

Detectives believe dismantling this operation prevented potentially millions of dollars in additional fraudulent transactions throughout the Tampa Bay area.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any updates will be provided by the public affairs office.