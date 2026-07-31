Executive Home Care Of South East Tampa Honors Outstanding Dementia Caregiver

In recognition of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, Executive Home Care of South East Tampa has honored Hillsborough caregiver Yudileris ‘Yudi’ Alvarez with the Loved01 Cares ”Live Like a Legend” Caregiver Recognition Award for her exceptional compassion and dedication to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other special needs.

The recognition is part of a nationwide caregiver appreciation initiative through Loved01 Cares, celebrating caregivers who make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“Yudi has an incredible ability to connect with every client she serves,” said Claudia Mirabella, co-owner of Executive Home Care of South East Tampa. “She always finds the best way to communicate with compassion, patience and kindness while treating every individual with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

For more information about Executive Home Care of South East Tampa, visit https://south-east-tampa.executivehomecare.com/ or call 813-772-4509.

Meetup Group Cruise

Whether you’re single, traveling solo, a couple, or coming with friends, this is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an incredible Caribbean vacation while meeting great people along the way. Travel advisor Matthew Gordon of Cruise Planners - Venture Out Vacation has secured special group pricing and blocked staterooms just for Meetup members. This is a seven-night roundtrip Western Caribbean cruise from Saturday, October 17, through Saturday, October 24, starting from Tampa. Ports of call include Key West; Roatán, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. Plus, there are two relaxing days at sea to enjoy everything the spectacular Margaritaville at Sea Islander has to offer.

For more information or to book this cruise, please visit www.ventureoutvacation.com or call 717-856-2646.

CARE Bingo Fundraiser

Join Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (CARE) at Sunset Bar & Grill at Little Harbor for a bingo fundraiser on Monday, August 10, starting at 7 p.m. Come early to save your table, buy your cards and order food and drinks.

Reservations are recommended for parties of six or more, contact Sunset Bar & Grill directly at 813-607-2900 or through its website, www.sunsetgrillfl.com. Along with bingo, there will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Sunset Bar & Grill is located at 602 Bahia Del Sol in Ruskin.

Beth Israel Welcomes New Rabbi At Festive Cocktail Party

On July 5, close to 130 congregants and invited guests welcomed Beth Israel’s new full-time rabbi, Adam Ruditsky, and his wife, Catharine, at a festive cocktail party in Beth Israel’s social hall. Rabbi Ruditsky, or Rabbi Adam, as he likes to be called, walked around the crowded room to personally greet all the attendees and answer their questions.

Beth Israel is located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd in Sun City Center. For information about joining Beth Israel, contact Pam at membership@jsccc.org.

AdventHealth Welcomes New Generation Of Physicians In White Coat Ceremony

AdventHealth’s West Florida Division officially welcomed its newest class of resident physicians during its annual White Coat Ceremony held at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

The ceremony marked an important milestone as dozens of physicians-in-training from AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Sebring received their first white coats, symbolizing their transition into the next phase of medical training and their commitment to compassionate patient care.

A White Coat Ceremony is a long-standing tradition in medical education that celebrates the beginning of a physician’s clinical journey. The white coat represents professionalism, responsibility and a commitment to serving patients with excellence and compassion.

These new resident physicians will live, learn and serve throughout communities across West Florida as they begin caring for patients under the guidance of experienced physician mentors. These residents represent the future of health care and will help address the growing need for physicians throughout the region.