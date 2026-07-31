Fans of suspense and psychological thrillers will have the chance to experience an evening of mystery, revenge and unexpected twists when Murder, Denied takes the stage at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin later this summer.

Presented by MacBeth & Cheese Productions as part of the Firehouse Center Stage series, the play opens on Friday, August 28, with an additional performances on Saturday, August 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 30, at 3 p.m.

Directed by Amy Windle, Murder, Denied promises audiences a tense, edge-of-your-seat experience that explores justice, revenge and the fine line separating the two. The production stars Hashem and Parish in a story that begins with what appears to be an ordinary meeting but quickly transforms into a chilling psychological battle.

The plot centers on Henry Whitaker, who has one night left to live and believes he has devised the perfect plan. Michael Reyes arrives expecting nothing more than a routine meeting, only to discover that the carefully prepared dinner table, precise timing and locked room are all part of something far more sinister.

As long-buried secrets emerge and past events are revealed, Michael comes to a startling realization: he was never invited to dinner—he was chosen. The production challenges audiences to consider whether justice and revenge can ever truly be separated while delivering an ending designed to keep theatergoers guessing until the final moments.

Adding to the intrigue is the show’s tagline: “The evidence is real. The murder is proven. Truth is optional.”

The Firehouse Cultural Center describes Murder, Denied as a gripping psychological thriller with a conclusion audiences “will never see coming.” The intimate setting of the center’s theater is expected to heighten the suspense, placing viewers close to the action as the mystery unfolds. Tickets are $25 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $30 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, so advance reservations are encouraged.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813-645-7651 or by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. Audiences looking for an evening of suspense, unexpected revelations and psychological drama won’t want to miss this thrilling theatrical production.