Gage Johnston graduated from East Bay High School after transferring during his senior year to be part of the area’s only coed cheer team. After high school, Johnston continued his cheerleading career at the University of Kentucky. As a collegiate cheerleader, he has experienced unforgettable moments, including cheering courtside during March Madness.

Johnston has been cheering for six years, and he said, “Being able to go out on a stage while everyone is only watching you is one of the biggest adrenaline rushes you can get. There’s no better feeling than hearing the crowd after smacking a routine.”

From June 5-7, Johnston competed with Team USA in Gothenburg, Sweden, at the 2026 FISU World University Championship. Team USA selected 20 student athletes from all across the country to represent the United States in the championship. At the event, Team USA competed against other student athletes from across the globe, allowing athletes to showcase their talent while representing their countries.

For Johnston, this was his first time cheering with Team USA.

Reflecting on the tryout process, he said, “It was nerve-racking. When you do your tryout, the entire room stops to watch just you. When you try out, you’re surrounded by some of the best athletes in the world. It makes you feel a crazy amount of pressure, but it’s also super exciting.”

In Sweden, he specifically competed in the Coed Premier division, which includes elite-level tumbling and partner stunts with a mix of male and female athletes. Their outstanding performance earned them the title of 2026 FISU World University Games champions.

While in Sweden, Johnston enjoyed experiencing Europe with the other teams.

He said, “It was so fun to get to see all new places and meet people from all over the world.”

Looking back on the experience, Johnston said, “I’m excited to see what the future holds.”